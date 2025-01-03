Minnesota Senator Putnam to Hold Town Hall Ahead of 2025 Session
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minnesota Senator Aric Putnam is inviting his constituents to a pre-session town hall.
The gathering is an opportunity for people in Senate District 14 to ask questions, share ideas, and learn about Putnam's priorities for the 2025 legislative session.
The town hall will be held in the Mississippi Room at the St. Cloud Public Library on Monday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Senate District 14 covers all or parts of St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, Minden Township, St. Augusta, and Haven Township.
The 2025 legislature gavels into session on January 14th.
