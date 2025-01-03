Minnesota Senator Putnam to Hold Town Hall Ahead of 2025 Session

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minnesota Senator Aric Putnam is inviting his constituents to a pre-session town hall.

The gathering is an opportunity for people in Senate District 14 to ask questions, share ideas, and learn about Putnam's priorities for the 2025 legislative session.

The town hall will be held in the Mississippi Room at the St. Cloud Public Library on Monday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Senate District 14 covers all or parts of St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, Minden Township, St. Augusta, and Haven Township.

The 2025 legislature gavels into session on January 14th.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles