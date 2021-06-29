Minnesota Road Construction Worker Hit By Vehicle, Seriously Hurt

Get our free mobile app

Prior Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - A road construction worker was seriously hurt Monday after being hit by a vehicle in the Twin Cities area.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around noon from the construction zone in a rural part of the county near Prior Lake.

The sheriff’s office says the initial investigation indicates the vehicle hit the construction flagger who was directing traffic in a work zone.

The worker was identified as a 59-year old man from Thief River Falls who was in critical condition at last report.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as an 87-year old man from New Prague.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

“This is a tragic reminder of how important it is to always be alert and use extra caution when driving in work zones,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We have a shared responsibility to help keep the men and women working in road construction zones safe.”

News update: Former Austin man pleads guilty to causing deadly wreck.