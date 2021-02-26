Minnesota Records 1,156 New COVID Cases, 12 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- For the first time this week, Minnesota has recorded over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,156 new positive cases and 12 more deaths reported Thursday. The state death total is at 6,462.

In the tri-county area, there were no new deaths to report, but Stearns County did have 15 new positive cases of the virus, Sherburne county added 14 and Benton County recorded 5.

Over 482,900 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

