Primary Election Day in Minnesota on Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota. The polls at most locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Statewide voters will be asked to pick the candidates running for the United States Senate. On the Democratic side, incumbent Amy Klobuchar is being challenged by a handful of people. On the Republican side, endorsed candidate Royce White is also being challenged by several people.

In the Sixth Congressional District incumbent Republican Tom Emmer has a challenger, and the Democrats also have two candidates.

On the partisan ballot, you are permitted to vote for candidates of one political party only.

St. Cloud residents will narrow the field of six candidates running for mayor down to the top two, and the field of 16 candidates running for an at-large city council seat down to the top six.

In Sauk Rapids, voters will trim the field of candidates running for mayor from three down to two.

