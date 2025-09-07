ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota didn't sell the winning Powerball jackpot ticket in Saturday night's drawing, but you should still check our tickets. There were a few big winners in our state.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $100,000 ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Caledonia. There were also three winning $50,000 tickets sold at a Holiday StationStore in Long Prairie, a Speedway in Hastings, and a Holiday StationStore in Faribault.

Get our free mobile app

Two tickets, sold in Missouri and Texas, matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing and will split a $1.787 billion jackpot.

Nationwide, 18 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Illinois (2), Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (2), Ohio (2), Oregon, Texas (2) and West Virginia. Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

Two tickets matched all five white balls and increased their winnings to $2 million each, by including the Power Play option for $1 more at purchase. The $2 million-winning tickets were sold in Kansas and Texas.

There were also 232 tickets that won $50,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB) and 90 tickets that won $100,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB + Power Play).