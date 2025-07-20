ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big winning Powerball ticket in Minnesota in Saturday night's drawing.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket sold at a Holiday StationStore in Minneapolis is worth $150,000.

The numbers drawn were 28, 48, 51, 61, 69 and the Powerball 20.

The jackpot was not won so that grows to an estimated $308 million for the next drawing on Monday.

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. The prize must be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville within one year of the draw date.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

