Minnesota Places of Worship Allowed to Start Reopening Next Week

ST. PAUL -- In a news conference on Saturday, Governor Tim Walz announced his plans to let churches and other places of worship partially reopen starting on Wednesday.

Following revised guidelines from the CDC and a plan laid out by faith leaders across the state, places of worship will be able to open at a 25 percent capacity on May 27th.

Each step we make brings a new normal that we're trying to get to that we can maintain this as we've always said to preserve hospital capacity, to protect frontline healthcare workers, to protect the personal protective equipment that they have and striking a balance with Minnesotan's freedoms to exercise their religion, their economic activities, or the things that they choose to do.

All places of worship planning to begin reopening are being asked to adhere to strict social distancing and other public health guidelines.

Virtual and remote services are still encouraged, and opening up is optional not required.

Walz says the agreement was a partnership and a compromise between the state government, faith communities, and public health officials.