Minnesota Organizing Trade Mission to Croatia

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Trade Office is organizing a trade mission to Croatia and Slovenia this May.

Representatives from Minnesota-based businesses that are interested in expanding into the Balkan market can join the mission. Officials say the best opportunities are for businesses in:

Digital Health / eHealth: Medical devices, solutions, or services that will improve the efficiency of healthcare – Funds are available through the EU Recovery and Resilience

Facility for digitalization and connectivity.

High-quality medical equipment and consumables.

Dental - Dental tourism attracts the highest number of medical tourists in Croatia with dental implants and dentures being the most popular services.

Rehabilitation/physical therapy.

Delegates will travel to the major business centers of Zagreb, Croatia, and Ljubljana, Slovenia, to attend industry briefings, site visits, and other networking events.

A non-refundable deposit of $2,000 is due upon notification that the businessperson has been accepted to participate in the mission. The mission fee does not include airfare, hotels, transportation, meals outside of mission activities, and incidental expenses. A state STEP grant is available to help match the costs of the program.

More details and contact information can be found on the trade missions website here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES