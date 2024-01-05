Quick-Thinking Sheriff Leads to Drug Bust in Royalton

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - A quick-thinking deputy resulted in a drug-related arrest Thursday near Royalton.

The Morrison County Sheriff says a deputy witnessed a vehicle driving over the fog line in the northbound lane of Highway 10 Thursday at 12:24 pm.

Get our free mobile app

The deputy made a traffic stop and, during the investigation, suspected the driver was involved in illegal drug activity.

The deputy eventually found a hypodermic needle and almost 13.9 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

The driver, 49-year-old Dominic Lafriniere of Mahnomen, is on parole for 1st-degree Possession of Methamphetamine. He was taken into custody on pending charges of 3rd-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.

READ RELATED ARTICLES