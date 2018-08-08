Minnesota Native to Headline Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival

RICHMOND -- St. James native Becky Buller is the headliner at this year's Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival.

Buller says while her roots remain in Minnesota, bluegrass music has taken her all over the world.

Bluegrass is a worldwide community but it's a fairly small community and generally we all kind of know each other and it's wonderful. A great community that's family oriented.

The Becky Buller Band will be performing on Friday and Saturday at the event. She says they'll also be participating in several workshops.

Thursday through Sunday more than 30 hours of concerts will be on the main stage, along with other jam sessions, nightly dances, and other events.

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend the event at El Rancho Manana Campground near Richmond.