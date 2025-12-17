ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota’s minimum wage will rise to $11.41 an hour on January 1st, reflecting a 2.5 percent increase.

The 90-day training wage for workers under 20 will increase to $9.31.

Minneapolis and St. Paul will continue to enforce higher local minimums, with rates topping 16 dollars. Employers must update workplace posters and provide written notice of pay changes.

New break rules also take effect: a paid 15-minute rest break for every four hours worked and a 30-minute unpaid meal break for shifts of six hours or more.

Get our free mobile app

More details are available at the Department of Labor and Industry's website (dli.mn.gov/breaks).