Minnesota Man Charged with Hate Crime for Assault
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota man was indicted Monday and charged with federal hate crime offenses for assaulting a Black man outside of a bar.
According to the indictment that was unsealed Monday afternoon, on or about February 3, 2024, 35-year-old Justin Kudla used force or the threat of force to injure, intimidate, and interfere with the victim – a Black man – because of his race at a local bar.
The indictment also charges Kudla with causing bodily injury to the victim because of his actual and perceived race.
If convicted of the hate crime offenses, Kudla faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each offense and a fine of up to $250,000.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI Minneapolis Field Office, with assistance from the Belle Plaine Police Department.
