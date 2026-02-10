ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota had a big Powerball winner on Monday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket bought in Eagan is worth $250,000. The ticket was purchased at Nicols Shell.

No one won the jackpot in Monday night's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $126 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

On February 6th, Minnesota had a $3 million winner in the Mega Millions game. That ticket was sold in Delano in Wright County.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.