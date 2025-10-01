ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- A lottery player up in northern Minnesota has won a large prize.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Print-N-Play has won a jackpot worth $329,519. The ticket was bought at the Leech Lake Market in Cass Lake.

The largest jackpot ever won in the game was just over $526,000 in December 2021.

Print N Play is a progressive jackpot that increases as tickets are sold. Players can choose between the games of bingo, crossword, or slots. Tickets are $1, $3, and $5.

The game resets to $5,000.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one (1) year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

