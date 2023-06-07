Minnesota AG Suiting ‘Hefty’, Walmart Over Recycling Bags

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Reynolds Consumer Products, Incorporated, which is the parent company of Hefty bags, and Walmart for allegedly defrauding and deceiving Minnesotans through their marketing of 'recycling' bags.

The Attorney General alleges these bags are not in fact recyclable in Minnesota which also makes all materials placed in them also unrecyclable.

All recyclable items that consumers put in these bags are ending up in a landfill.

Get our free mobile app

In addition, any 'recycling' bags that do make their way into a recycling stream at any facility can cause the sorting machine to malfunction, start a fire, and force the worker to crawl into the machinery to remove it.

READ RELATED ARTICLES