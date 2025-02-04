When is the Ice Going Out on Your Favorite Minnesota Lake?

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An enhanced Minnesota Lakes Ice Out Clock version is now available online.

Minnesota Sea Grant Director and Project Leader John Downing says forecasting lake ice-out dates are essential for businesses because it directly impacts their operations, revenue, and planning.

I find it's super important for us to be able to guess the best we can or forecast the best we can because it's kind of the determination between winter recreation and summer recreation.

Users select a county and choose a lake to get an estimated ice-out forecast. Each forecast provides three possible ice-out dates based on low, average, and high seasonal snowfall.

The Minnesota Lakes Ice Out Clock is online at seagrant.umn.edu.