Bear hunting numbers continue to trickle in Minnesota even though we're 2 weeks into the season. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says a lot of guys are holding out for bigger bears. Numbers as of last week thru Monday registrations were at 1,650 bears shot. Schmitt expects participation in bear hunting to wane in the coming weeks. The bear hunting season continues in Minnesota through October 12.

Grouse Hunting

Grouse hunting opened last Saturday. Schmitt says bird populations are good but due to so much cover, it is hard for hunters to get a good shot on them. He says getting rid of foliage and underbrush will help over the coming weeks as the weather cools and leaves fall.

Archery Deer Hunt

The archery bow season started last week. Schmitt says the state indicated 800 deer were registered as of Tuesday. The warm humid weather wasn't ideal for hunting last weekend. Schmitt suspects as the weather cools down more people will get out in the woods and hunt. He says archery hunting is gaining in popularity in the state where many other forms of hunting are losing participants. Schmitt credits the new law allowing for everyone to use crossbows as the reason for the increased popularity. Approximately almost 28,000 deer were shot in Minnesota during the archery hunting season last year. That is 2nd all time only to 2020.

Bass Season

Minnesota is considering a continuous bass season. Schmitt says the possibility of this is up for public comment and he believes there is momentum for this to become law. He says many other states have continuous bass seasons.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.