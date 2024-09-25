Minnesota High School Football Poll – Week of September 24th

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are this week's Associated Press High School Football rankings for the week of September 24th.

THROUGH WEEK 4 OF THE REGULAR SEASON, 9/23/2024

Includes current ranking, first-place votes (in parentheses), record and total votes.

CLASS 6A

1. Lakeville North (6) 4-0 113

2. Maple Grove (4) 4-0 107

3. Minnetonka (2) 4-0 100

4. (tie) Shakopee 4-0 80

4. (tie) Edina 3-1 80

6. Eagan 3-1 55

7. Stillwater 3-1 42

8. Eden Prairie 2-2 33

9. Blaine 3-1 25

10. Anoka 2-2 8

Also receiving votes: Buffalo 7, Centennial 5, Lakeville South 3, St. Michael-Albertville 2.

CLASS 5A

1. Alexandria (9) 4-0 117

2. Moorhead (2) 4-0 106

3. Owatonna (1) 4-0 91

4. Andover 3-1 78

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-0 60

6. Elk River 3-1 59

7. Mankato West 3-1 53

8. Mankato East 3-1 29

9. St. Thomas Academy 3-1 16

10. Two Rivers 4-0 15

Also receiving votes: Minneapolis Washburn 9, Chanhassen 8, Rochester John Marshall 7, Chaska 6, Waconia 4, Monticello 1, Rogers 1

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (10) 4-0 117

2. Totino-Grace (2) 4-0 106

3. Orono 4-0 97

4. Duluth Denfeld 4-0 72

5. Providence Academy 3-1 67

6. Princeton 4-0 43

7. Byron 3-1 38

8. Hutchinson 2-2 23

9. Mound-Westonka 3-1 21

10. Rocori 3-1 15

Also receiving votes: North Branch 11, Detroit Lakes 10, Holy Angels 8, Kasson-Mantorville 8, Hill-Murray 5, St. Paul Johnson 5, Chisago Lakes 3, Marshall 3, Hermantown 1, New Ulm 1

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (12) 4-0 120

2. Dassel-Cokato 4-0 104

3. Fairmont 4-0 84

4. Albany 4-0 78

5, Pequot Lakes 4-0 74

6. Holy Family 4-0 65

7. Waseca 3-1 41

8. Fergus Falls 4-0 35

9, (tie) Morris/Chokio-Alb. 4-0 16

9. (tie) Pine Island 3-1 16

Also receiving votes: Pierz 11, Annandale 8, Luverne 8, Worthington 1

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (8) 4-0 112

2. Eden Valley-Watkins (1) 4-0 103

3. Chatfield (3) 4-0 98

4. Jackson County Central 4-0 82

5. Caledonia 3-1 54

6. Triton 4-0 49

7. Holdingford 4-0 44

8. Norwood Young America 4-0 36

9. Barnum 4-0 24

10. Cannon Falls 3-1 22

Also receiving votes: International Falls 15, Kimball Area 15, Pipestone Area 2, St. Agnes 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (12) 4-0 120

2. Springfield 4-0 103

3. Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 87

4. Goodhue 4-0 85

5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4-0 66

6. Dawson-Boyd 4-0 51

7. Parkers Prairie 4-0 44

8. Upsala/Swanville 4-0 36

9. BOLD 3-1 33

10. Lester Prairie 4-0 10

Also receiving votes: Ada-Borup-West 9, Blooming Prairie 7, Fillmore Central 5, Browerville-Eagle Valley 2, Red Lake County 2.

NINE-PLAYER

1. Nevis (8) 4-0 116

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) 4-0 103

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 4-0 86

4. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-0 78

5. Cherry 4-0 60

6. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. 4-0 59

7. Spring Grove 4-0 50

8. Goodridge/Grygla 4-0 35

9. Fosston 4-0 19

10. Hancock 4-0 13

Also receiving votes: Kingsland 8, Mountain Lake Area 7, Stephen-Argyle 7, Bertha-Hewitt 6, Cromwell-Wright 5, Verndale 5.