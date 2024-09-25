Minnesota High School Football Poll – Week of September 24th
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are this week's Associated Press High School Football rankings for the week of September 24th.
THROUGH WEEK 4 OF THE REGULAR SEASON, 9/23/2024
Includes current ranking, first-place votes (in parentheses), record and total votes.
CLASS 6A
1. Lakeville North (6) 4-0 113
2. Maple Grove (4) 4-0 107
3. Minnetonka (2) 4-0 100
4. (tie) Shakopee 4-0 80
4. (tie) Edina 3-1 80
6. Eagan 3-1 55
7. Stillwater 3-1 42
8. Eden Prairie 2-2 33
9. Blaine 3-1 25
10. Anoka 2-2 8
Also receiving votes: Buffalo 7, Centennial 5, Lakeville South 3, St. Michael-Albertville 2.
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (9) 4-0 117
2. Moorhead (2) 4-0 106
3. Owatonna (1) 4-0 91
4. Andover 3-1 78
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-0 60
6. Elk River 3-1 59
7. Mankato West 3-1 53
8. Mankato East 3-1 29
9. St. Thomas Academy 3-1 16
10. Two Rivers 4-0 15
Also receiving votes: Minneapolis Washburn 9, Chanhassen 8, Rochester John Marshall 7, Chaska 6, Waconia 4, Monticello 1, Rogers 1
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (10) 4-0 117
2. Totino-Grace (2) 4-0 106
3. Orono 4-0 97
4. Duluth Denfeld 4-0 72
5. Providence Academy 3-1 67
6. Princeton 4-0 43
7. Byron 3-1 38
8. Hutchinson 2-2 23
9. Mound-Westonka 3-1 21
10. Rocori 3-1 15
Also receiving votes: North Branch 11, Detroit Lakes 10, Holy Angels 8, Kasson-Mantorville 8, Hill-Murray 5, St. Paul Johnson 5, Chisago Lakes 3, Marshall 3, Hermantown 1, New Ulm 1
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (12) 4-0 120
2. Dassel-Cokato 4-0 104
3. Fairmont 4-0 84
4. Albany 4-0 78
5, Pequot Lakes 4-0 74
6. Holy Family 4-0 65
7. Waseca 3-1 41
8. Fergus Falls 4-0 35
9, (tie) Morris/Chokio-Alb. 4-0 16
9. (tie) Pine Island 3-1 16
Also receiving votes: Pierz 11, Annandale 8, Luverne 8, Worthington 1
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (8) 4-0 112
2. Eden Valley-Watkins (1) 4-0 103
3. Chatfield (3) 4-0 98
4. Jackson County Central 4-0 82
5. Caledonia 3-1 54
6. Triton 4-0 49
7. Holdingford 4-0 44
8. Norwood Young America 4-0 36
9. Barnum 4-0 24
10. Cannon Falls 3-1 22
Also receiving votes: International Falls 15, Kimball Area 15, Pipestone Area 2, St. Agnes 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (12) 4-0 120
2. Springfield 4-0 103
3. Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 87
4. Goodhue 4-0 85
5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4-0 66
6. Dawson-Boyd 4-0 51
7. Parkers Prairie 4-0 44
8. Upsala/Swanville 4-0 36
9. BOLD 3-1 33
10. Lester Prairie 4-0 10
Also receiving votes: Ada-Borup-West 9, Blooming Prairie 7, Fillmore Central 5, Browerville-Eagle Valley 2, Red Lake County 2.
NINE-PLAYER
1. Nevis (8) 4-0 116
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) 4-0 103
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 4-0 86
4. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-0 78
5. Cherry 4-0 60
6. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. 4-0 59
7. Spring Grove 4-0 50
8. Goodridge/Grygla 4-0 35
9. Fosston 4-0 19
10. Hancock 4-0 13
Also receiving votes: Kingsland 8, Mountain Lake Area 7, Stephen-Argyle 7, Bertha-Hewitt 6, Cromwell-Wright 5, Verndale 5.