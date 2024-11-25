Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity Looking to Grow

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota Habitat For Humanity is looking to ramp up with a new partnership.

Executive Director Chad Bouley says they have a $3 million strategic partnership with Stearns Bank.

As our families close on their homes, Stearns will step up and purchase those mortgages from us. What that will allow us to do is have immediate liquidity to put back into the next home, and the home after that. So, that's going to be a huge ramp up on what we can do.

Bouley says Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity has been averaging about two new builds each year, but with this new partnership, they want to get eight new homes built next year. He says the goal is to eventually help up to 20 families a year.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity has been around for about 30 years and has served about 110 families to date.

They serve the communities in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Wright counties.

Ninety percent of the work we do right now is in the St. Cloud proper. There's a development that I'm looking at putting in some infrastructure on the north side of St. Cloud, which would be 14 units there. Also, looking at some opportunities in further out areas such as Foley. We're finishing a rehab in St. Joseph, and we're working on a home in Cold Spring right now.

Bouley says they want to expand into more high schools to help with building projects.

Bouley says they have a waiting list of about 460 families. Those who qualify are required to go through counseling and classroom training and put sweat equity into their own home.

He says families who get a Habitat for Humanity home stay in the house for an average of 22 years.

