Planning ahead for Thanksgiving is always something that you should do. But this year you may want to do it even earlier- like now.

I'm sure you have seen all of the news about shipping issues, getting products where they need to go. Mostly because there aren't workers to unload products, or drivers to get them where they need to go. Transportation issues have been an ongoing problem since the beginning of the pandemic, and it has continued now for almost two years. Supplies are just sitting in warehouses in some cases, and can't get to the stores.

It isn't just that there is a worker shortage. There have been some other contributing factors like natural disasters such as hurricane Ida.

A spokesperson from the Minnesota Grocers Association apeaking with KSTP made these helpful tips for shopping into the holiday season:

I had no idea you could pre-order a turkey, but that sounds like a great idea. There was also the suggestion that if you are used to a specific brand, and that one isn't available, try something else that may be avaiable. That may be the only choice.

Another thing to keep in mind is the price. The closer we get to the holidays, the more expensive the particular item may be. So, if you happen to see an item that you want/need for the holidays, buy it now. Your pocketbook will be happier, potentially.

