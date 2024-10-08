Minnesota Governor Orders Flags at Half Staff

Minnesota Governor Orders Flags at Half Staff

Voyagers National Park

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State starting immediately, in honor and remembrance of Law Enforcement Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim.

Ranger Grossheim died while responding to a call in Voyageurs National Park.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

