After Weeks Of Decline Gas Prices Are Nudging Upward Again

LorenzoPatoia

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After seven straight weeks of declines, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher as oil prices have climbed back near $60 a barrel.

Gas Buddy says, with a surplus of winter gasoline built up after large inventory increases in recent weeks, we're still likely to see localized discounts as that fuel is cleared from the system before the seasonal rise in the weeks ahead.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76 per gallon.  Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.62.  The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.46.

