UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.67 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says we're now at multi-year lows heading into Christmas. A few stations are offering gas under $2 per gallon. Barring any major disruptions, prices are likely to stay relatively low into the new year.