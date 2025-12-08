Gas Prices Drop Again Just In Time For The Holidays

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82.  The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.67 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says we're now at multi-year lows heading into Christmas.  A few stations are offering gas under $2 per gallon.  Barring any major disruptions, prices are likely to stay relatively low into the new year.

