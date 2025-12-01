Minnesota Sees Gas Prices Fall Ahead Of The Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With refinery maintenance largely complete and OPEC increasing oil production for December, oil prices are struggling.
A few dozen gas stations are already offering gas under $2 per gallon, and Gas Buddy says we could see that number grow as we move further into the holiday season.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.87. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.72.
