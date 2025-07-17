Minnesota&#8217;s Drought Status Is Improving Thanks To Recent Rains

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The drought conditions in Minnesota slowly continue to improve.

The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 26 percent of the state is still Abnormally Dry, an improvement from 37 percent last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor
loading...

The Moderate Drought is at four percent, an improvement from five percent a week ago.  And Severe Drought is impacting one percent of the state, down from two percent last week.  The driest area is in northwestern Minnesota.

So far, since June 1st, St. Cloud has had 9.64 inches of rain, which is nearly four inches above normal.

By comparison, last summer at this same time, we also had 9.64 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service says another round of showers and thunderstorms could impact parts of Minnesota on Friday.

National Weather Service
loading...

The Climate Prediction Center says above average precipitation is possible in all of Minnesota next week.

Climate Prediction Center
loading...

