UNDATED (WJON News) -- Despite our wet summer so far, dry conditions still persist for some parts of Minnesota.

The weekly update released on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 37 percent of the state is still Abnormally Dry, which is an improvement from 45 percent last week. Also, five percent remains in a Moderate Drought, an improvement from 12 percent last week. Two percent is under a Severe Drought.

The driest conditions are in the northern part of Minnesota.

St. Cloud has officially had 8.88 inches of rain since June 1st, which is 4.02 inches above normal. By comparison, last year at this point in the summer, St. Cloud officially had 6.88 inches of rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin later Thursday.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday. The overall severe weather threat is low; however, a few stronger storms will bring the threat for damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.

The wet weather Pattern could continue into next week, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

