Minnesota Dog Wins MVP at Puppy Bowl

Minnesota Dog Wins MVP at Puppy Bowl

Pet Haven via Facebook

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota rescue dog took home top honors at the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

Foxtrot, a Collie from Pet Haven of Minnesota, was named Most Valuable Puppy after a standout performance in the annual Animal Planet event.

His efforts helped Team Fluff secure a 68-66 win over Team Ruff with a last-second touchdown.

Another Pet Haven pup, Potato, also played for the winning team.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The shelter in St. Paul celebrated Foxtrot's achievement, calling it a proud moment for their rescue.

Categories: Articles, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON