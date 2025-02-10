Minnesota Dog Wins MVP at Puppy Bowl

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota rescue dog took home top honors at the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

Foxtrot, a Collie from Pet Haven of Minnesota, was named Most Valuable Puppy after a standout performance in the annual Animal Planet event.

His efforts helped Team Fluff secure a 68-66 win over Team Ruff with a last-second touchdown.

Another Pet Haven pup, Potato, also played for the winning team.

The shelter in St. Paul celebrated Foxtrot's achievement, calling it a proud moment for their rescue.