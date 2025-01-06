Minnesota DNR Seeking Summer Interns

UNDATED (WJON News) -- College students looking for a summer job have an opportunity to get college credit while getting paid.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for summer interns in several areas.

The paid internships are throughout the state, including fisheries, forestry, park operations, communications, and more.

Interns will work between 20 and 40 hours per week at a wage of $19-per-hour.

To be considered, applicants must be fulfilling an academic requirement or be receiving academic credit.

To apply go to the Minnesota careers website, and select Search for Jobs from the toolbar. In the External Applicants box, select "Search for Jobs Now" and select "View All Jobs". In the agency category on the left margin, filter by clicking on Natural Resources Department and Student Worker and Internships in the Job Family category.

Applications will be accepted until January 31st and positions will start in May and June.

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz