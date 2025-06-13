Minnesota DNR Holding Third Free Park Day Saturday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's next Free Park Day is Saturday.
It's a day when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waives the parking permit fee across all 73 state parks and recreation areas.
There is a Free Park Day for all four seasons in Minnesota to give users a chance to enjoy the park at different times of the year.
This will be the third Free Park Day of the year. The final one will take place in November.
The DNR says, according to ParkRx, contact with nature improves one's physical, mental, and spiritual health. It can also lower stress and increase empathy.
