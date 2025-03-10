Minnesota DNR Dramatically Reducing Perch Bag Limit on Mille Lacs

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Ojibwe Tribes are lowering the yellow perch daily and bag limit on Mille Lacs Lake.

Starting Tuesday, March 11th, the DNR says the possession limit will be reduced from 20 perch down to five.

The regulation will be in place through November 30th.

Yellow perch are a key species in the Mille Lacs ecosystem because they are a primary food source for walleye and other predator fish. The move will look to preserve the perch population for next year and beyond.

The DNR says as of late February, the state perch harvest is more than 43,000 pounds. The harvest limit for the state was set at 36,500 pounds.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett