Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be the keynote speaker at a forum in Monticello Thursday night dealing with the cost of living.

Chapters of the group Indivisible within Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District are hosting "The Affordability Crisis: Get the Facts, Take Action" forum at Monticello Middle School Auditorium from 6:30 to 8:30 Thursday, January 22nd.

The groups say Ellison will talk about the harm federal policies are having on indiviuals, families and businesses and how those policies are driving up costs.

State Senator Aric Putnam (D-St. Cloud) will appear on an expert panel, discussing agriculture and rural economy issues.

Also appearing on that expert panel are:

-- Michele Garnett McKenzie, speaking on immigration and border policy;

-- Kristy Janigo, veterans issues;

-- Rose Roach, health care.

Registration to the forum is appreciated, but not required. You can register at this website: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenorthmetro/event/878508/