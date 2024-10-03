MN Electric Co-ops Sending Lineworkers After Hurricane Helene

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Workers from at least 18 of Minnesota's electric cooperatives are helping to restore power to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

More than 1.25 million cooperative members in the southeastern United States are without power impacting residents in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

The MREA began coordinating efforts with the South Carolina statewide association on Tuesday and by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday trucks and at least 80 lineworkers were already rolling toward South Carolina.

These workers will join others from at least 18 states who have converged on the storm-ravaged region to rebuild systems after the massive storm.

Get our free mobile app

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

Minnesota Cooperatives that have sent support so far include: East Central Energy in Braham, Meeker Cooperative Light & Power in Litchfield, Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative in Aitkin, Runestone Electric in Alexandria, Stearns Electric Association in Melrose, and Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric in Rockford.

READ RELATED ARTICLES