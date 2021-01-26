Minnesota Continues Downward Trend of COVID-19 Deaths, Cases

ST. PAUL -- The number of COVID-19 related deaths and the number of new cases, continues to trend downward.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 8 new deaths statewide and 727 new cases of the virus. There were no deaths reported in the tri-county area, but the death toll has risen to 6,106.

Stearns County had 19 new cases from Monday, Sherburne County added 8 cases and Benton County added 6.

Hospitalizations have remained fairly steady with just over 24,000 Minnesotans needing hospitalization with just under 5,000 of those needing to be treated in the ICU.

Minnesota has now surpassed 6.4-million completed tests.

