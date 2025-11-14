UNDATED (WJON News) -- Nearly 90 percent of local governments say their residents have experienced the impacts of climate-related weather trends over the past year.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's 2025 Climate Resilience survey received responses from 280 local and tribal governments across the state.

Nearly 60 percent of the respondents say financial barriers prevent them from taking action, and over half say they need more funding to implement projects. Climate change impacts include more damaging storms, flooding, and poor air quality.

Key Findings from the survey:

88 percent of responding local governments say their residents have experienced the impacts of climate-related weather trends.

59 percent say they are experiencing more damaging storms.

56 percent reported more flooding in their communities.

51 percent say poor air quality has affected their residents.