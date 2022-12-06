Minnesota Budget Surplus Now A Projected $17.6 Billion

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Budget Surplus has grown to an estimated $17.6 billion.

The Minnesota Office of Budget and Management says strong tax collections and lower-than-projected spending are adding to the fiscal year 2022-2023 surplus.

House Minority Leader Republican Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring has released a statement on the surplus, she says,

"Minnesotans are being massively overtaxed, and we should spend most of the next session working to give as much of it back to Minnesotans as possible. Tax hikes of any kind should be a complete non-starter."

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities President and Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer says Tuesday's announcement: