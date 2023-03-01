Minnesota BCA: 8 Hoax School Shooting Calls this Week

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of eight hoax school shooting calls made to Minnesota 911 call centers over the past few days.

All appeared to have come from the same individual, who used Voice Over IP to make the calls. An alert to law enforcement across Minnesota for their awareness.

MN BCA Superintendent Drew Evans,

"So far we've been alerted that they've occurred in Duluth, Ely, Eveleth, Brainerd, Bemidji, Austin, Alexandria, Crookston and Albert Lea -- and certainly we're tracking if additional have come in, but those are the ones we're aware of at this time."

Minnesota saw 27 hoax school shooting calls in 2022, including 17 in September 2022. Incidents of mass hoax threats targeting schools have also occurred nationally in waves. To date, none were found to be legitimate; however, law enforcement must still treat each incident seriously.

The BCA implemented a statewide method for reporting threats of school violence in the state in 2021. Students, parents, and school professionals can use the See It, Say It, Send It app to send a tip to the BCA using their cell phones or other mobile devices.

