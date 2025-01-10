Minnesota’s ‘Arrowhead’ Celebrating 100th Anniversary

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The beloved northeastern part of our state is celebrating a big milestone Friday.

The Minnesota Historical Society says January 10th, 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the official moniker "The Arrowhead".

The designation was created in 1925 after a nationwide contest sponsored by the Northeastern Minnesota Civic and Commerce Association of Duluth. That was founded in 1924 and is now known as The Minnesota Arrowhead Association.

Explore Minnesota's list of Top 8 beautiful outdoor places in the Arrowhead Region include Canal Park's Lakewalk, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, Lusten Mountains, Grand Marais, The Gunflint Trail, Grand Marais Harbor, and Grand Portage National Monument.

The Arrowhead Region is made up of the counties of Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis.

