Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to illegal firearms charges resulting from an incident over the summer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old Javier Valtierra pleaded guilty this week to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

Court records show in July 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of two people unconscious inside a vehicle. Authorities say the officers arrived at the scene to find Valtierra and another person inside the vehicle.

Records show officers found a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol in Valtierra’s pocket. According to the documents, officers also found bags of cocaine and meth both in the car and on Valtierra. He will be sentenced at a later date.

