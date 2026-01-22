Two Hospitalized After Accidental Fire In Miltona Home

Sivaraman Gopakumar

MILTONA (WJON News) -- Authorities in west central Minnesota say a portable heater is likely to blame for a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon in Miltona.

Douglas County sheriff’s investigators believe the fire started when the heater was placed beneath the residence to thaw pipes. Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

