Meet Milo!

This big boy is a chunker. Weighing in at over 100 pounds, Milo loves the great outdoors.

He used to live in a garage and have free roam of the yard, so he's used to hanging out in the sunshine.

But Tri-County Humane Society staffers say he would likely acclimate to indoors just fine, as well.

Milo is a 5-and-a-half-year-old lab retriever mixed breed. He's chipped, neutered and housetrained -- and ready to join your family.

Who would be a good fit for Milo?

Well, Milo would benefit from an active home. A dog-mom or -dad or a family that could help him with his diet and exercise.

Milo loves to go on walks -- so an exercise buddy would benefit him. And let's be honest, we all could use some regular exercise with a buddy like Milo.

Milo's lived with children before and did well with the kiddos. But sometimes, he doesn't realize he's a bigger boy and he has accidentally knocked over small children while playing.

He hasn't lived with cats, so TCHS staff recommend slow and proper introductions with any new feline family members. TCHS staff have advice on how to do that and are more than happy to share.

At 112 pounds, Milo believes wholeheartedly that he is a lap dog. He will crawl in your lap any chance he can. Don't be surprised if he watches a movie with you.

His previous family say he is loving, outgoing and exuberant -- a big, sweet boy.

And. That. Tongue.

You want to meet Milo?

It's easy to get together with Milo. You just have to:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 1.

Want to bring Milo home?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on Milo to give you time to meet him and decide if he is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map:

