Milo F. Hennemann, 86, formerly of St. Cloud

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Milo F. Hennemann, age 86, formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2023 in Wisconsin. Reverend Susie Putzke will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, with full military honors.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Milo was born on April 22, 1937 in St Cloud, MN to parents Emil and Lorraine (Eder) Hennemann. He worked hard all his life. Milo was never afraid of working hard. He started at the mink farm at 14 and had 2 paper routes. He played baseball and watched the St. Cloud Rox baseball team play. Milo graduated high school and enlisted in the army. He worked on helicopters and small plane engines at the Presidio Army Base in San Francisco, California. When his service of duty was over, he came back to St. Cloud and enrolled at St. Cloud State University to get a degree in accounting. While going to classes during the day he worked at Simonson’s gas station all night. Living in St Cloud, he met the love of his life Sheri Manthei. They were married December 28, 1961. When Milo graduated college, he went to work for Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford, Illinois as a cost accountant, costing out parts on 720 Boeing aircraft. He went to work for REO Plastics in Minnesota where he was named President. Milo said it’s where he learned the hard knocks of business. He bought Roma Tool & Plastics, Inc on January 21, 1981 along with a partner and was named President. He bought out his partner 4 years later. Milo had made his dream come true. He owned his own business. Milo would go on to purchase Infopac Imaging Inc. and take the company public.

He loved duck hunting with his brother Dennis, grandsons Logan and Gavin, son in law Alan. He duck and goose hunted with his daughter Marie in later years. Milo started the Roma Tool Trap Shooters Team. Buying ammo and blowing up clay pigeons was great fun. He liked deer hunting with the guys up north his brother-in-law, Duane and his brother, Dennis. He was a huge fisherman and enjoyed teaching his grandkids to fish. Milo loved being out in nature. He walked 2 miles every day in all kinds of weather.

Milo had a great sense of humor. He was quick witted with a comeback. He made people laugh and was a great story teller. Anyone who met Milo liked him immediately; people saw him as a genuine person what you see is what you get. He really looked forward to family reunions, parties, and celebrations where he would be able to spend time with his family, see his sisters, brother, brothers-in-law and their kids. It was always a wonderful time. His favorite meal was liver and onions and the way Sheri, his wife, made it was the best he ever had. His drink of choice was Root Beer or Dr. Pepper. He was great at grilling food, and lighting fireworks. Later in life he was able to spend time in the Florida Keys with Sheri and at the cabin on Long Lake. He was always in a good mood, smiling and laughing. My dad was a great teacher, with drive, determination and hard work you can achieve anything you dream. He will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

Milo was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his children, Marie of Almena WI, Shelley (Alan) Jerome of Elk River MN; grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Julia, Calista, Gavin, Jerome; siblings Carmen Gross, Linda Castonguay, Dennis (Sheri) Hennemann and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Emil and Lorraine (Eder) Hennemann; wife, Sheri in 2013; son, Michael in 2021; siblings, Patricia Albers and brother, John “Jack” brother-in-laws, Duane Albers, Alfonso Gross, and La Vern Castonuay.