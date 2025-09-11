Fire Destroys Stearns County Shed and Equipment

MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A large shed and all of the equipment inside are considered a total loss after a fire on Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the 38000 block of Thunder Road in Millwood Township, just east of Melrose. Authorities arrived to find heavy smoke coming from inside the shed and heavy fire damage to several parts of the building.

Among the equipment inside the shed was a skid loader.

The owner, 70-year-old Charla Bueckers of Melrose, was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

