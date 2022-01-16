Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Big Lake

UNDATED -- Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Big Lake has become a millionaire.

Friday's drawing drew the numbers 5, 8, 13, 22, 48 and 25.

Three tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each; one was sold in Minnesota and two in New Jersey.

Minnesota lottery officials say the ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store at 281 Jefferson Boulevard in Big Lake

The game’s largest jackpot since September will be offered on Tuesday, January 18, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Tuesday’s estimated jackpot is $347 million ($239.4 million cash).