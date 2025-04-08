Mill City String Quartet Performing Concert in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The international award-winning Mill City String Quartet will be in concert in St. Cloud this weekend.

They'll be joined by soprano Stacey Mastrian at a concert for the Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church at 1111 Cooper Avenue South.

While in St. Cloud, the performers will also perform several community outreach programs including Tech High School and South Junior High and the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota.

They'll also be featured in the annual Musical Chairs Fundraiser on Friday. That event includes music, gourmet desserts, and a silent auction.

