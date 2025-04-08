Mill City String Quartet Performing Concert in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The international award-winning Mill City String Quartet will be in concert in St. Cloud this weekend.
They'll be joined by soprano Stacey Mastrian at a concert for the Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church at 1111 Cooper Avenue South.
While in St. Cloud, the performers will also perform several community outreach programs including Tech High School and South Junior High and the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota.
Get our free mobile app
They'll also be featured in the annual Musical Chairs Fundraiser on Friday. That event includes music, gourmet desserts, and a silent auction.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Oil Prices Plummet As Trump Tariffs Spark Fears of Recession
- Tri-CAP Encouraging You To Keep Applying For Energy Assistance
- Great River Children's Museum Now Offering Yearly Memberships
- Man Visiting, Documenting All 856 Minnesota Communities
10 Once-Beloved TV Shows That Have Faded Away
The history of television is littered with once-beloved series that are now all but forgotten.