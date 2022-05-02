Milk And Honey Announce Patio Sessions Line-Up

ST. JOSEPH -- Milk and Honey Ciders has announced this year's Patio Sessions line-up.

They have 16 music events planned starting on Sunday, June 26th with the Dairy Daughters. Later in the summer the Stearns County Pachanga Society, and the Church of Cash, will also take the stage.

Tickets for all of the shows can be bought on Milk and Honey's website.

Earlier this year we told you the cidery just outside of St. Joseph is building a new performance stage and pavilion just to the north of their taproom.