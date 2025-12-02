January 28, 1932 - November 26, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Mildred M. Wolf, age 93 of Eden Valley who died Wednesday at Paynesville Care Center. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in Eden Valley. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 Monday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Mildred was born January 28, 1932 in Buckman to John and Theresa (Stumpf) Przybilla. She married Norbert Wolf on September 24, 1953 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. Mildred grew up in Buckman and farmed in Rockville, Watkins and retired from the farm in Eden Valley. She also worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in her early years. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where she was active in the Christian Mothers. Mildred enjoyed farming, gardening, caring for her flower beds, embroidery, fishing, babies, cards and games, word find and puzzles. She was a caring, energetic person who always put others before herself.

Survivors include her children, Karen (Steve) Parker of Kimball, Sharon (Charles) Molitor of Cold Spring, Barb (Dale) Leither of Kimball, Debbie Kuechle of Paynesville, Jean (Tom) Gross of St. Cloud, Linda (Tom) Frieler of Melrose, Julie (John) Schmitz of Eden Valley; sister, Esther Gapinski of Pierz and 21 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert; son-in-law, Floyd Pauls, Jr; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Clara, Theresa and an infant sister, Mary; brothers, Reiny, Rodrick, Elmer, Donald and Morris.