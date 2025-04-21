Mildred R. “Millie” Hennen, 91, St. Joseph

February 7, 1934 - April 18, 2025

&nsbp;

attachment-Mildred Hennen loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mildred M. “Millie” Hennen, age 91, of St. Joseph who passed away peacefully on Friday, April 18, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Millie was born on February 7, 1934 in Luxemburg to the late Wendelin and Helen (Stang) Hansen. She attended country school in Pearl Lake prior to graduating from Cathedral High School in 1952. She married Alvin Hennen on October 28, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Millie was employed at Sears from 1976 to 1998. She was a member of St. Michael’s Parish, Catholic United Financial, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary and Moose Lodge #1400 Auxiliary.

Millie loved playing cards, bingo and casino trips. She also enjoyed homemaking in her earlier years, travelling and treasured time with family and friends. She will be remembered as a social butterfly.

Survivors include her children, Ronald of St. Joseph, JoAnn Evens of St. Joseph, Thomas of St. Cloud and Jeffrey (Kelley) of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren, Ben, Stacy, Jeremy, Katie, Mitch, Christopher, Tyler, Samantha and Alexa; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Dolores Mueller of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin in 2011; sons, Melvin and Jerry; son-in-law, Kevin Evens; granddaughter, Amy Hennen; great grandson, Maxwell Evens; three brothers; and three sisters.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks for their loving care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.