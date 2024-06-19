Mildred R. “Millie” Geislinger, 95, Waite Park

July 15, 1928 - June 18, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park for Mildred R. “Millie” Geislinger, age 95 of Waite Park who passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery, Waite Park.

Family and friends may call from after 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Mildred was born July 15, 1928, to Sylvester and Catherine (Schreifels) Lang of Richmond.

Mildred was united in marriage to Raymond J. Geislinger on June 21, 1949, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. She was employed by J.C. Penney as a sales clerk for 35 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

Mildred enjoyed music and playing the organ, playing cards and being with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Jean (Richard) Kraus, of Lake George and Bob (Donna), of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Rick (Angie), Cold Spring, Christopher (Annie), Pierz, Jennifer, Pequot Lakes, Adam, Portland, Oregon, John, Northfield, and Patrick, St. Joseph; eight great-grandchildren, Max, Reid, Jaden, Alex, Paige, Mackenzie, Jake and Amber; sister, Sylvia Weber, of Richmond and great great granddaughters June and Ellie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Raymond; son, John; daughter, Mary; sisters, Gen Ludouese and Shirley Miller.