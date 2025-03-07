Milaca Woman Killed in Benton County Crash

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities believe ice and snow may be at least partially to blame for a deadly crash in Benton County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Wednesday just before 4:00 p.m. on Ronneby Road Southeast, about a half mile south of Duelm Road Southeast.

A vehicle driven by 31-year-old Amanda Nieman of Milaca collided with a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Margaret Henry of Sauk Rapids.

Nieman died at the scene.

Henry and her eight-year-old passenger were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say Nieman was driving north on the road and Henry was driving south. The roadway surface at the scene of the crash was covered in snow and ice due to open terrain and gusting winds drifting snow across the road. Nieman's vehicle lost traction and began sliding on the road, just as she was meeting Henry's vehicle. Nieman's vehicle turned sideways across the southbound lane of traffic and was struck broadside.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

