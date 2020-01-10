Milaca Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

ST. CLOUD -- A Milaca woman was hurt in a crash east of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23 in Minden Township.

A truck driven by 31-year-old Brian Ovsak of Braham was going west while an SUV driven by 56-year-old Victoria Johnson of Milaca was going east. Troopers say the truck tried to make a left turn onto County Road 8 and the two-vehicles collided.

Johnson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ovsak and his passenger were not hurt.